Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. 1,783,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,980. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Plains stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 271.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

