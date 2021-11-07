Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ GPRE traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. 1,783,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,980. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
