Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 4012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

GPRE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

