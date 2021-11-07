Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) & Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Head-To-Head Survey

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Grove alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grove and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove and Tauriga Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 2.98 $2.98 million N/A N/A Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 37.44 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A Tauriga Sciences -1,388.70% -396.32% -164.12%

Summary

Grove beats Tauriga Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products. The Pharma segment involves in research and development. The company was founded on April 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.