Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 4,113 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $24.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

