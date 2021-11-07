Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 4,113 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $24.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

