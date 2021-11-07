Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells $71,920.20 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

