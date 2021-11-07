Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GH stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

