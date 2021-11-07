Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $127.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 194,823 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period.

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 281,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

