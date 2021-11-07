Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.01 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $182,285.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00320067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,048,869 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

