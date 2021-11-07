GXChain Price Up 1.5% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $49.60 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001230 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,717,158 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

