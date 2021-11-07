H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 93.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 327.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

