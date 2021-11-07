Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $87.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $83,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 396,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,468. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

