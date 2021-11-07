Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post sales of $102.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.04 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $443.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $454.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $618.64 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $674.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,082,449. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 893,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,656. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.