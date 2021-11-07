Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stake Lowered by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 577.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 183,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,522,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

