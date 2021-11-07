Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) had its price objective lifted by Acumen Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.88. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.72 and a 52 week high of C$12.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Bill Hammond sold 151,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total value of C$1,640,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,330 shares in the company, valued at C$9,939,564.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.