Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.980-$1.980 EPS.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,154. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

