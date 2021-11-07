Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €172.03 ($202.38).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HNR1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching €163.90 ($192.82). 110,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of €155.84 and a 200-day moving average of €150.01. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.