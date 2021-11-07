Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

