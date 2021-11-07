Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $35,200,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hasbro by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

