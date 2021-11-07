Haven Protocol Price Tops $8.98 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $132.88 million and $4.34 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.98 or 0.00014121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,565.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,625.19 or 0.07276257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.75 or 0.00318959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.70 or 0.00946579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00084825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.61 or 0.00421003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00266557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00236322 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,803,854 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.