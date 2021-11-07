Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.27). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.76) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 1,536,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,943. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WS Management Lllp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 204.0% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 20.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

