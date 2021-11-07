HC Wainwright Boosts Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target to $28.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.73. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $234,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

