Head to Head Comparison: ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS) versus The Competition

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ: COFS) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ChoiceOne Financial Services to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChoiceOne Financial Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services Competitors 2151 8874 7146 503 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.53%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 25.28% 9.64% 1.06% ChoiceOne Financial Services Competitors 28.51% 12.46% 1.27%

Risk and Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million $15.61 million 9.55 ChoiceOne Financial Services Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 14.65

ChoiceOne Financial Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 27.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services competitors beat ChoiceOne Financial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

