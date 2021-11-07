Head to Head Comparison: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) & Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dutch Bros and Shake Shack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack $522.87 million 7.32 -$42.16 million ($0.56) -162.45

Dutch Bros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shake Shack.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack -3.45% -0.36% -0.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dutch Bros and Shake Shack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89 Shake Shack 2 7 8 0 2.35

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus target price of $55.63, indicating a potential downside of 18.17%. Shake Shack has a consensus target price of $94.41, indicating a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Shake Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Shake Shack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

