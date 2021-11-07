Head-To-Head Comparison: EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) versus IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76% IKONICS -2.66% 10.96% 8.53%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVmo and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and IKONICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 5.15 -$3.50 million N/A N/A IKONICS $13.43 million 4.32 -$440,000.00 ($0.22) -133.11

IKONICS has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Volatility and Risk

EVmo has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IKONICS beats EVmo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

