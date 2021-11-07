Head to Head Comparison: Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) & Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Advanced Biomedical Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Smith & Nephew, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Nephew 0 2 6 0 2.75

Smith & Nephew has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -190.92% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Smith & Nephew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 43.01 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Smith & Nephew $4.56 billion 3.58 $448.00 million $1.29 28.80

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment comprises advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded by Thomas James Smith in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.