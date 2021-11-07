Head to Head Comparison: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) vs. Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Western New England Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 24.24% 10.02% 0.92% Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.33% 1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.39 $11.22 million $0.45 20.89 Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.59 $8.94 million N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Western New England Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

