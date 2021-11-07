Head to Head Contrast: Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) & Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Heritage Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.09 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Heritage Financial $251.55 million 3.68 $46.57 million $2.84 9.06

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Texas Community Bancshares and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Financial has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Heritage Financial 40.37% 12.23% 1.46%

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.

