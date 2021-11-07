Head to Head Review: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) vs. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DraftKings and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million 28.63 -$1.23 billion ($3.30) -13.22 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DraftKings and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 1 6 20 0 2.70 Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $68.30, suggesting a potential upside of 56.59%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $16.79, suggesting a potential downside of 9.56%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -118.88% -55.33% -34.11% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats DraftKings on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites and direct app downloads, as well as direct-to-consumer digital platforms, such as the Apple App store and the Google Play store. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

