HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.

HHR stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.