HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €59.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($94.95).

HEI opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of €66.60 and a 200-day moving average of €71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

