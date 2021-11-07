Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.47 ($112.31).

FRA HEN3 opened at €80.80 ($95.06) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.59.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

