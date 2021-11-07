Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Raised to $98.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.