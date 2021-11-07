Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on November 17th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

