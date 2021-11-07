Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $88.11 and a 1-year high of $155.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 27.04%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
