Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $88.11 and a 1-year high of $155.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hill-Rom stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Hill-Rom worth $37,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

