Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.47

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $153.47 and last traded at $152.70, with a volume of 15887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Loop Capital began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,201,897. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.