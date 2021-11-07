Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.47

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $153.47 and last traded at $152.70, with a volume of 15887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.44.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Loop Capital began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.
The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81.
In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,201,897. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
