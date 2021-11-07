Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Himax Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.830 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 7,391,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.77. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.