Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 132,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,912,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

