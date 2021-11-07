Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 22,447 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

