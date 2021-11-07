Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 22,447 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

