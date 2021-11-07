Holo (HOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $185.39 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Holo has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $185.39 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00260002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00101652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,870,443 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.