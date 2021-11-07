H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.13 and traded as high as C$17.20. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.10, with a volume of 744,424 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

