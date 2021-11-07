Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is Ocean Arete Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Ocean Arete Ltd. decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,685 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group comprises 2.2% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.57 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 166.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

