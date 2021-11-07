Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HUBG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

