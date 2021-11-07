Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $16.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. 8,030,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,360. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,099 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

