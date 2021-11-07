I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $8,784.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.70 or 0.00310014 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014942 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004353 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,210,815 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

