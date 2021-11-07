Ibstock’s (IBST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.94 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.02. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 153.70 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

