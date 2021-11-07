ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 456.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $241.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.17 and a twelve month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

