Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Identiv stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Identiv has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.80 million, a P/E ratio of 615.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $130,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $3,229,352 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $680,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $11,437,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 81.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

