IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$54.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $41.03 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.