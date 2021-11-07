II-VI (IIVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.90 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.